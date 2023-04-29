Abba Kabir Yusuf To Revisit Dethronement Of Sanusi As Emir Of Kano By Ganduje

The 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso has revealed that the incoming administration of Abba Kabir Yusuf in Kano State will revisit the dethronement of Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

He added that the division of the Kano Emirate into five different Emirates would also be brought up for review.

Kwankwso was quoted to have said this in a viral video ahead of the May 29 handover date to Yusuf who won the 2023 governorship election in Kano State.

“We have campaigned and as you know we are popular in Nigeria especially in Kano state, we are now back and God willing we will continue with the good works our administration left. This incoming governor and his team will take them up.”

“As elders, we will continue to advise them to do the right thing. We tried not intervene in the issue of bringing or removing any Emir, but now, an opportunity has come.

“Those who were given this opportunity will sit down and see to the issues. They will look at what they are expected to do. Beside the Emir, even the emirate has been divided into five places. All these need to be studied. Usually a leader inherits good, bad and issues that are hard to reconcile.”

Naija News recalls Sanusi was controversially removed as the Emir of Kano by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in March 2020. He was also banished from Kano and sent to Loko, a remote community in Nasarawa State.

Ganduje also split the Kano Emirate into five different Emirates and appointed Emirs for each one of them.