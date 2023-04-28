Davido Spoils Himself With Patek Phillipe Wristwatch After Acquiring Car Worth N394 Million

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has gifted himself a Patek Phillipe wristwatch.

Naija News reports that the Afrobeat singer showed off the luxury watch on his Instagram story.

According to Davido, he likes spoiling himself and deserves every gift he buys because he works hard.

He wrote: “I like spoiling myself, I work hard. I deserve it”

The latest wristwatch acquisition is coming barely 24 hours after Davido acquired a brand new 2023 Maybach Virgil Abloh.

Recall that Davido on Sunday, April 23, 2023, held his Timeless concert for his fans in Lagos.

Days after, the singer, in a new video making rounds online, showed off his new car, which costs $530, 000 approximately N394 000 000 (Three hundred and ninety-four million naira).

Reports also have it that Davido’s new collection has only 150 manufactured, and the singer already has one in his possession.

Davido Refunds N800k Isreal DMW Allegedly Scammed Vendor

Meanwhile, Davido, has refunded the herbs vendor who called out his logistic manager, Isreal DMW over alleged N800K business promotion.

Naija News reports that one Midas Haven took to Instagram to call out the controversial aide for failing to uphold an agreement to advertise her products and refusing to refund the sum of N800K that was already paid into his account, claiming that 30BG doesn’t refund.

Reacting to the allegations, Isreal took to his Instagram page to explain that there was a breach of the agreement.

According to him, the vendor failed to pay him the full amount he had requested but was still demanding that he promotes her products.