Davido Refunds N800k Isreal DMW Allegedly Scammed Vendor

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has refunded the herbs vendor who called out his logistic manager, Isreal DMW over alleged N800K business promotion.

Naija News reports that one Midas Haven took to Instagram to call out the controversial aide for failing to uphold an agreement to advertise her products and refusing to refund the sum of N800K that was already paid into his account, claiming that 30BG doesn’t refund.

Reacting to the allegations, Isreal took to his Instagram page to explain that there was a breach of the agreement.

According to him, the vendor failed to pay him the full amount he had requested but was still demanding that he promotes her products.

Israel DMW noted that he could only promote her products through a video of him if the vendor kept to their initial agreement by paying the amount he demanded in full.

According to him, their original agreement was for him to post the vendor’s products on his story, which he did twice.

However, Mide via her Instagram on Thursday, expressed appreciation to Davido for making a refund of the N800k.

She wrote, “Guys Baba Imade, @davido just sent my money back oo. Help me thank him, @davido may God bless you and grant all that your heart desires.

“To everyone that commented, and supported me on this course, I really appreciate you all. I was overwhelmed with the support I appreciate. Thank you so so much, some people even came to my Dm to be asking, those who were tagging and commenting. Thank you to everyone.”