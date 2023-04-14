Isreal DMW Reacts As Herbal Vendor Accuses Him Of Scamming Her Of 800,000 Naira

Davido’s Logistics manager, Isreal Afeare popularly known as Israel DMW has reacted to an allegation from a herbal vendor over a failed contract.

Naija News reports that one Midas Haven had taken to Instagram to call out the controversial aide for failing to uphold an agreement to advertise her products and refusing to refund the sum of N800K that was already paid into his account, claiming that 30BG doesn’t refund.

Reacting to the allegations, Isreal took to his Instagram page to explain that there was a breach of agreement.

According to him, the vendor failed to pay him the full amount he had requested but was still demanding that he promotes her products.

Israel DMW noted that he could only promote her products through a video of him if the vendor kept to their initial agreement by paying the amount he demanded in full.

According to him, their original agreement was for him to post the vendor’s products on his story, which he did twice.

He wrote: “Mide, pay the amount I have asked for if you truly want a video of me promoting our products. Because it was never in our initial agreement. Our earlier agreement, was for me to post ur products on my story. Which I fully did twice. Thanks”. Agreement is Agreement.”