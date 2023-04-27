Davido Splashes Millions On Luxury Car Days After Lagos Concert

Award winning Nigerian singer, Davido has acquired a brand new 2023 Maybach Virgil Abloh days after his Lagos concert.

Naija News reports that Davido on Sunday, April 23, 2023, held his Timeless concert for his fans in Lagos.

The singer, had via his Instagram noted that energy in the concert was everything he could have imagined.

He wrote, “LAGOS LAST NIGHT YOU WERE TRULY TIMELESS.

“The energy was everything we could have imagined. “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. Big love to everyone who came out. You all know we have to take the energy around the world. Global tour announcement coming soon.”

Days after, the singer in a new video making rounds online showed off his new car, which costs $530, 000 approximately N394 000 000 (Three hundred and ninety-four million naira).

Reports also have it that Davido’s new collection has only 150 manufactured, and the singer already has one in his possession.

Many took to social media to congratulate Davido and prayed to have such wealth.