AY Reacts As Davido Speaks At Forbes Summit In Botswana Barely 24 Hours After Lagos Concert

Nigerian comedian cum filmmaker, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has reacted after Nigerian superstar, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, stormed Botswana barely 24 hours after his Lagos concert.

Naija News reports that Davido on Monday, April 24, 2023, made an appearance at the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 conference in Botswana.

At the event, the ‘If’ crooner shared some insights about becoming one of the biggest artists in the world while also running a successful label.

Sharing a tweet via his Instagram page, AY expressed surprise, saying Davido just finished his concert on Sunday night.

According to the comedian, despite Davido making such moves, people would later question the basis of his success in future.

He wrote, “This na who just finish show last night o. Tomorrow them go come ask how is he succeeding? That na if them no say talking to him on the phone collect their destiny”

Mr Macaroni Recounts First Meeting With Davido

Meanwhile, award-winning skit maker cum activist, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has recounted his first meeting with Nigerian singer, Davido.

The skit maker via his Instagram revealed that he met Davido for the first time in 2020 and immediately narrated to the singer how his dad, Deji Adeleke was their first Elder in SDA Magodo.

He added that he also disclosed how the singer’s father bought him his first ever laptop which he used in school and how he showed care and love.