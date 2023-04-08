Adebayo Reacts As Supreme Court Rules On Ekiti Governorship Election

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, has hailed the victory of the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, at the Supreme Court.

Naija News reported that the Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the election of Governor Oyebanji, dismissing the appeal instituted by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate, Segun Oni.

The apex court threw out the appeal of the SDP candidate challenging Oyebanji’s victory at the June 18, 2022, governorship election in Ekiti State.

Adebayo, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Ifedayo Sayo, said the victory of the governor would enable him to concentrate on meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the Ekiti people.

The minister lauded Oyebanji’s efforts at reuniting the people behind his administration through laudable programmes and ongoing urban renewal programmes, adding that the governor would continue to meet the expectations of the people of the state.

He called on the people of Ekiti State to rally around the governor to ensure that he delivers more dividends of democracy and leads the state on the path of sustainable progress.

Adebayo said, “With the petition dismissed by the court, it now paves way for the governor to concentrate on implementing his electioneering promises made to the good people of the state.

“The judgment has laid to rest all misguided rumours and innuendos by the opposition parties, particularly the SDP and its candidate, Oni, disputing the outcome of the election.”