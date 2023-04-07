Gov Oyebanji Reacts As Supreme Court Rules On Ekiti Governorship Election

Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the election of Ekiti State governor, Biodun Oyebanji, dismissing the appeal instituted by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate, Segun Oni.

Naija News reports that the Supreme Court threw out the appeal of the SDP candidate challenging Oyebanji’s victory at the June 18, 2022, governorship election in Ekiti State.

Recall that the election petition tribunal sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti, had dismissed the petition filed by Segun Oni against the election victory of the incumbent governor, Biodun Oyebanji, during the last June 18 poll in the state.

Oni had approached the court challenging the winner of the election, Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Not satisfied with the judgment, Oni, a former governor of the state, approached the Appeal Court sitting in Akure but had his appeal dismissed.

Reacting to his affirmation as Ekiti State governor, Oyebanji described the verdict as a victory for democracy and the good people of Ekiti State who voted for him.

Speaking to reporters, the governor restated his belief that his election as governor was God-ordained and actualised by majority votes of the people of the state.

According to him, his respect for Oni, a former chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), remained intact, urging the SDP candidate to join him in the development efforts in the state.

Oyebanji said: “I give glory to God and thank Ekiti people for their prayers. It is the Lord’s doing, and it’s marvellous in our sight. And I commend the Nigeria judiciary for being professional and for bringing an end to this litigation.

“We are all Ekiti. What has happened has not diminished my respect for Engineer Segun Oni. He remains my leader and brother. I am going to call him and am going to visit him. He has exhibited his right as permitted by the constitution of Nigeria, and now that the case is closed, all of us have to come together to develop our dear state.”