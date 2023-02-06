Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 6th February, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 6th February 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday mourned the killing of 41 vigilantes by terrorists in the Yargoje forest, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The President in a statement issued by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu said his thoughts and prayers are with the families of the bereaved.

Naija News recalls the vigilantes had stormed the forest to recover cows rustled by the insurgents but were ambushed by the criminals, resulting in the killing of 41 of them.

Reacting to the unfortunate development, President Buhari assured that the sacrifices made by the men who lost their lives during the ambush attack by the terrorists would not be forgotten.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult period. May Allah repose the soul of the deceased,” said the President.

It would be recalled that the spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah had in a statement on Friday confirmed the killing of the vigilantes.

The vigilante operatives had last Wednesday gathered from 11 villages in Kankara local government of the state to go and recover 50 cows and 30 sheep stolen from the residence of one Alhaji Muntari at Unguwar Audu Gare, Kandarawa, Bakori Local Government by the terrorists.

Unfortunately, they were ambushed by the criminals who shot and killed 41 of them dead and injured two others.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has said that the House would have no option but to reconvene before the February 25 elections if the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) failed to address the hardships Nigerians face due to the currency swap policy.

Speaking during a town hall meeting with some ethnic groups in Surulere, Lagos, on Sunday, the speaker said the House would continue to monitor the CBN’s implementation of the policy closely following the Green Chamber’s meeting with the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, on the issue.

In a statement to Naija News signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila said he was on the verge of signing an arrest warrant against Emefiele following his initial failure to appear before an ad hoc panel of the House.

Gbajabiamila also said that amidst the ongoing hardship, the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has identified with Nigerians and faulted the implementation of the policy at this time, which necessitated the extension of the deadline for the collection of the old currency.

A former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari for endorsing the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

President Buhari on Saturday at the presidential rally of the APC in Nasarawa State had said Tinubu is the next president of the country.

The President also in a post on Twitter said the former governor of Lagos State would give his best to Nigeria.

He tweeted, “Today in Lafia, Nasarawa State, I delivered my message: VOTE Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria, and VOTE Governor Abdullahi Sule for a 2nd term.

“I have known Asiwaju for more than 20 years; he is a committed Nigerian; he will give his best to Nigeria!”

Dogara while reacting to President Buhari’s comment said Buhari loves cracking jokes but he didn’t know it would escalate to the level of satire.

The former speaker wrote, “I know that PMB loves to crack jokes but I didn’t know he would escalate it to the level of satire. Asiwaju’ll give his best to Nigeria, really? Fake certificates, fake parentage, golden triangle escapades, racketeering.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that its intelligence unit, M-Branch unravelled a plot to assassinate the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking via a statement on Sunday, IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful stated that Atiku would be murdered in the southeast and the followers of Peter Obi, the Labour Party and IPOB would be blamed for it.

The proscribed group claimed that certain politicians were planning to use the alleged assassination to cause a crisis in the country against Ndigbo and IPOB.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has reacted after the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo described him as a political prostitute and backstabber.

Naija News recalls that Keyamo had in a tweet on Sunday berated Dogara over his comment on President Muhammadu Buhari’s endorsement of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dogara had described Buhari’s endorsement of Tinubu at a campaign in Nasarawa State as mockery.

Reacting, Keyamo via Twitter wrote, “My brother and law schoolmate, @YakubDogara, this tweet is beneath you. You are actually pained by the support of PMB for @officialABAT, two leaders who have stayed true to their beliefs and causes, unlike the political prostitute, wanderer & backstabber that you’ve always been.”

However, Dogara who seemed infuriated at Keyamo’s comment took to Twitter to warn the Minister that they do not belong in the same category.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has shared his views on the naira re-design policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Obi in a personally signed statement on Sunday said such policies anywhere in the world would always come with certain inconveniences and pain, saying it is not peculiar to Nigeria.

While noting that there could be improvements in the implementation of the policy, the former Anambra State Governor urged Nigerians to bear with the CBN and the federal government and focus on the long-term benefits of the policy.

Obi further told the CBN and the commercial banks to increase efforts at making the new notes available to Nigerians so as to lessen the hardship being faced by the people, particularly the rural dwellers.

Three Assistant Inspectors General of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, Aji Janga and Adeleke Bode have been promoted by the Police Service Commission (PSC) to the rank of Deputy Inspectors General of Police.

The newly promoted DIGs will fill the vacant positions of the retired three DIGs representing the North-Central, North-East and North-West geopolitical zones.

The promotion was revealed in a statement released by the spokesperson for the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani.

According to PSC, the appointments were carried out to ensure that the defined succession policy in the Nigerian police is sustained.

The Force Secretary, Hafiz Inuwa will be replacing retired DIG Mustapha Dan-Daura who retired on January 15, 2022, for the North-West slot.

Aji Janga from the Northeast will replace DIG Zanna Ibrahim who retired on November 26, 2022, while Adeleke Bode of North-Central will replace DIG Sanusi Lemu who retired on January 31, 2022.

The new appointments were part of the decisions of the reconvened 18th plenary of the commission which was held in Abuja on Thursday, 2nd and Friday 3rd February 2023 and chaired by Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, acting chairperson of the PSC.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has lamented that the naira redesign and cashless policy is gravely affecting the day-to-day activities of troops on the frontline.

Ndume stated this while addressing newsmen on Saturday.

According to him, soldiers who often have access to cash through ATMs and Points of Sale are now unable to do so, hence their fighting spirit has dwindled because the terrains of their operations are inaccessible for their daily rations to be delivered to them.

The Borno senator who also countered the claim of the Naira redesign aiding the fight against terror financing and other security breaches stated that terrorists have said that they are already in possession of the new notes.

Ndume went on to urge the Federal Government and the CBN to make arrangements for the troops to access their cash easily in view of the critical nature of their duties, and also make the new notes available everywhere at every time.

The police in Lagos State said members of the Yoruba Nation agitators have been arrested at the state capital.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known in a series of tweets on Sunday.

Naija News reports that the self-determination group had commenced setting up camp to launch a massive protest at Alausa when the police command intervened.

The agitators, called out by Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba secessionist, were said to use the camp as a base to carry out the protest.

“Earlier today, a number of Yoruba Nation agitators commenced setting up camp at Alausa, planned to be used as a base to launch a massive protest. The camp was promptly dislodged while agitators were arrested. Investigation continues at SCID. Lawlessness WILL NOT be tolerated!” he wrote.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has replied to the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, after calling him a Nollywood actor.

Recalls El-Rufai while featuring on TVC’s Journalists’ Hangout described the former governor of Anambra State as a Nollywood actor who was incapable of winning the elections and would score little per cent in the north.

However, Peter Obi during an interview on Arise TV said El-Rufai’s claim would enable him to intensify the means to woo more Nigerians, thereby increasing his percentage in the northern part of the country.

The LP flagbearer pointed out that Nollywood is part of the critical sector that needs development in Nigeria.

According to Peter Obi, he is happy to associate with the Nollywood industry and urged everyone to support him to ensure the good of their operation.

Those are the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.