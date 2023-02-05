President Buhari Reacts To Killing Of 41 Vigilantes In His State, Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday mourned the killing of 41 vigilantes by terrorists in the Yargoje forest, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The President in a statement issued by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu said his thoughts and prayers are with the families of the bereaved.

Naija News recalls the vigilantes had stormed the forest to recover cows rustled by the insurgents but were ambushed by the criminals, resulting in the killing of 41 of them.

Reacting to the unfortunate development, President Buhari assured that the sacrifices made by the men who lost their lives during the ambush attack by the terrorists would not be forgotten.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult period. May Allah repose the soul of the deceased,” said the President.

It would be recalled that the spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah had in a statement on Friday confirmed the killing of the vigilantes.

The vigilante operatives had last Wednesday gathered from 11 villages in Kankara local government of the state to go and recover 50 cows and 30 sheep stolen from the residence of one Alhaji Muntari at Unguwar Audu Gare, Kandarawa, Bakori Local Government by the terrorists.

Unfortunately, they were ambushed by the criminals who shot and killed 41 of them dead and injured two others.

The Police spokesperson said, “On Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at about 22:00 hours, terrorists in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked the house of one Alhaji Muntari at Unguwar Audu Gare, Kandarawa, Bakori Local Government, and rustled 50 cows and 30 sheep.

“Subsequently, on Feb. 2, at about 10:00 hours, Yansakai groups from 11 villages in Bakori local government regrouped and went after the terrorists with a view to recovering the rustled animals.

“They traced the footpaths of the hoodlums to a location at Yargoje forest, unfortunately, the terrorists planned and launched a coordinated ambush on the Yansakai.

“The hoodlums shot and killed 41 Yansakai and wounded two others,” he said.