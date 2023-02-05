Yoruba Nation Agitators Trying To Set Up Camp Arrested In Lagos

The police in Lagos said members of the Yoruba Nation agitators have been arrested at the state capital

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known in a series of tweets on Sunday.

Naija News reports that the self-determination group had commenced setting up camp to launch a massive protest at Alausa when the police command intervened.

The agitators, called out by Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba secessionist, were said to use the camp as a base to carry out the protest.

“Earlier today, a number of Yoruba Nation agitators commenced setting up camp at Alausa, planned to be used as a base to launch a massive protest. The camp was promptly dislodged while agitators were arrested. Investigation continues at SCID. Lawlessness WILL NOT be tolerated!” he wrote

In other news, the umbrella body for the emancipation and independence of the South West geopolitical zone has said that they will not be supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The President of Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO) and leader of the Yoruba Self-Determination Movement (YSDM), Prof. Banji Akintoye made this known in a recent interview with select journalists.

Prof. Akintoye insists that the agitation for Yoruba Nation won’t stop and it would be achieved before the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

He, however, stated that the group was not against the ambition of the former governor as he has every right to contest the presidency but the objectives of the Yoruba nation’s cause are at variance with his ambition.