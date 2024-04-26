Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 26th April, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 26th April 2024.

The PUNCH: Telecommunications operators in the country including MTN Nigeria and Globacom have asked for Federal Government approval through the Nigerian Communications Commission to raise their tariff. The development came after foreign exchange losses and rising energy costs forced some of the operators to post losses last year.

Vanguard: The opposition Labour Party, LP, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, expressed shock over how the United States 2023 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices arrived at its conclusion that the 2023 polls reflected the will of Nigerians, despite widespread irregularities.

The Nation: “I am ever ready to take tough decisions in the best interest of the people, even if with initial pains,” President Bola Ahmed Tinubu affirmed yesterday. He spoke in Hague, The Netherlands during the business session of the bilateral meeting with the Dutch team led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Daily Trust: Bandits have attacked the palace of the Emir of Zurmi, Alhaji Bello Muhammad Bunu, killing three people and abducting some residents of the town. The bandits, who stormed the town around 10pm on Wednesday, according to locals, also attacked the residence of the former Military Administrator of Nasarawa State, Colonel Bala Muhammad Mande (rtd).

