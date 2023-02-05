Buhari Is Joking For Supporting Tinubu – Dogara

A former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari for endorsing the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

President Buhari on Saturday at the presidential rally of the APC in Nasarawa State had said Tinubu is the next president of the country.

The President also in a post on Twitter said the former governor of Lagos State would give his best to Nigeria.

He tweeted, “Today in Lafia, Nasarawa State, I delivered my message: VOTE Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria, and VOTE Governor Abdullahi Sule for a 2nd term.

“I have known Asiwaju for more than 20 years; he is a committed Nigerian; he will give his best to Nigeria!”

Dogara while reacting to President Buhari’s comment said Buhari loves cracking jokes but he didn’t know it would escalate to the level of satire.

The former speaker wrote, “I know that PMB loves to crack jokes but I didn’t know he would escalate it to the level of satire. Asiwaju’ll give his best to Nigeria, really? Fake certificates, fake parentage, golden triangle escapades, racketeering.

“No PMB, Nigeria does not deserve his best but we get the satire.”