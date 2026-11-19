Lawyer and author, Charles Omole, has said he does not expect President Bola Tinubu to make any changes to the National Policing Bill sent to him by the National Assembly.

Naija News reports that Omole said this on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

According to him, any change to the bill would send it back to the Senate, the House of Representatives and the state Houses of Assembly for fresh approval.

Omole explained that the constitutional amendment does not contain the details of how policing will work. He said it only allows state police to exist.

He added that the National Policing Bill is the law that sets out the structure and functions of the state police.

However, he noted that lawmakers could not consider the National Policing Bill until the constitutional amendment had been completed.

The lawyer said each of the 36 states would have its own police service. He added that policing in the Federal Capital Territory would stay under the control of the federal police service.

Omole also said one of the recommendations in the bill is that states cannot buy arms and ammunition whenever they want.

Omole’s comments come after President Tinubu received the Constitution (Sixth Alteration) Bill, which provides for the creation of state police in Nigeria.

His Special Adviser on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado, and his Special Adviser on House of Representatives Matters, Dr Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart, formally sent the bill to him on Wednesday.

The President received the bill after the Senate passed it on Wednesday. Before then, all 36 state Houses of Assembly had approved it.