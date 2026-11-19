Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, revealed that he was first posted to a European country before asking President Bola Tinubu to send him to South Africa instead.

Naija News reports that the envoy said this at a dinner and reception hosted by the Nigerian High Commission and Consular Office in Pretoria. The event followed the presentation of his letters of credence to South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, on November 13.

Fani-Kayode said he came to South Africa to represent Nigerians and their government. He described Nigerians as a resilient, hardworking and proud people.

He said, “I was sent here by our president, President Bola Tinubu, president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 250 million strong, a massive country, resilient people with rich history, very proud people, hardworking people that love life and love their country passionately, and I’ve been sent to represent those people and our government in a country which is equally resilient, hardworking, decent, civilised, with an equally rich history and heritage, as we have.”

The former Minister of Aviation said the two countries had a shared responsibility to drive progress on the continent. He warned against anything that could set them against each other.

“And we’ve all been through so much. And what’s important is this: it is important that we recognise the fact that together, South Africa and Nigeria can actually help to move sub-Saharan and Africa, in general, forward.

“We must not allow any division, we must not allow any misunderstanding, we must not allow even any slight to put us apart,” he stated.

Fani-Kayode then explained how he was posted to Pretoria.

“And that’s why I chose this country. I was initially posted to a European country, and I made an appeal to our president that I preferred to go to South Africa which he graciously agreed to. So I find myself here,” he said.

He did not name the European country. However, media reports had earlier said he was meant to go to Germany. Neither the Nigerian nor the German government has confirmed reports that the appointment was rejected.

The high commissioner said he started looking into the problems facing the Nigerian community in South Africa as soon as he arrived.

He said the people behind xenophobic attacks in the country were a “tiny minority.” According to him, they do not represent most South Africans, whom he called decent and welcoming.

Some Nigerians have called for the country to cut economic ties with South Africa. Fani-Kayode said Nigeria would not do so.

He promised to work towards rebuilding relations between the two countries.