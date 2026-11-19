A report has disclosed why President Bola Tinubu decided to expand the number of states he plans to visit during his presidential campaign from 12 to 19.

Naija News reports that Tinubu has expanded his personal campaign schedule for the 2027 presidential election.

The revised itinerary indicates a more extensive presidential presence in the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s nationwide mobilisation.

The president is now expected to attend 20 rallies across the country.

A report by Daily Trust revealed that Tinubu changed the original plan following appeals by some state governors for the President to personally commission completed projects in their states.

Another reason was to also challenge the narrative by the opposition political parties, who interpreted the President’s position that he wanted to face governance as an inability to face the rigours of the campaign in the 36 states and Abuja.

A source conversant with the workings of the APC Presidential Campaign told the aforementioned publication that, “If you watch closely, the President has gone to states like Akwa Ibom and Jigawa and commissioned some projects.

“When the President announced that he wanted to face governance, the opposition thought he did not know what he was saying. If the President wants to attend the campaigns across the country he can do that, but he does not want to abandon governance because of campaigns. He believes both should go together.”