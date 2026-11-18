The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct a mock voter accreditation and election results upload exercise in 638 polling units across Rivers State on November 28, 2026, as part of preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Rivers State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Johnson Sinikiem, announced this earlier today, November 18, during a stakeholders’ meeting at the commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

He said the exercise would cover two polling units in each of the state’s 319 registration areas across the 23 local government areas.

Sinikiem explained that the exercise would test the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and network connectivity under election-like conditions to identify and resolve possible technical challenges ahead of the polls.

He disclosed that Rivers State had approximately 3,736,434 registered voters across 6,866 polling units, while INEC had 6,399 fully functional and configured BVAS devices. He added that the commission would request additional devices from its national headquarters to cover all polling units and provide backups.

The REC also revealed that INEC had received 173,241 Permanent Voter Cards, of which 99,381 had been collected as of November 17. He urged eligible voters to collect their PVCs from INEC offices in their respective local government areas.

He added that the commission had distributed non-sensitive election materials, including ballot boxes, voting cubicles and mats, to the 23 local government areas for safekeeping.

On personnel preparations, Sinikiem said recruitment of ad hoc staff, which began on September 18, would close at midnight on Wednesday, November 18. He also said training for electoral officers on risk management, election monitoring, and result verification was ongoing.

Meanwhile, Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, said more than 5,000 trained officers would be deployed to prevent electoral violence.

Adepoju said the police had concluded security arrangements with other agencies under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security to cover the state’s 23 local government areas, 319 wards and 6,866 polling units.

He added that security personnel would provide round-the-clock protection for INEC offices, Central Bank of Nigeria vaults and Registration Area Centres. The police had also established an election situation room, a control room and dedicated telephone hotlines for reporting security incidents.

The police commissioner warned politicians and their supporters against thuggery, ballot snatching, vote buying and voter intimidation. He said anyone found sponsoring electoral violence would face arrest and prosecution, regardless of their position.

Also speaking, Rivers State Director of the National Orientation Agency, Dr Edward Banigo, pledged to intensify grassroots mobilisation and voter education to discourage electoral violence, hate speech, misinformation and vote buying.

Banigo said the agency would take its peace advocacy campaigns to communities, markets, schools, churches, mosques and youth groups to promote peaceful participation before, during and after the elections.

He stressed that the 2027 general elections belonged to all Nigerians and urged stakeholders to work together through adequate preparation, unity and commitment to peace.

INEC has scheduled the presidential and National Assembly elections for January 16, 2027, while governorship and State House of Assembly elections will hold on February 6, 2027.