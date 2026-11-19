African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed, has revealed details of a private meeting she allegedly had with President Bola Tinubu in London before the 2023 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Mohammed made the revelation during an interview on Arise News.

The former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said she was never fully convinced about Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

She added that she initially supported former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during the party’s presidential primaries.

She explained that Tinubu later invited her to London for a meeting, where she sought to know his plans for Northern Nigeria before deciding whether to support his presidential campaign.

However, Mohammed alleged that Tinubu gave her a blunt response when she asked what he had to offer the region, leaving her surprised by his answer.

She further disclosed that she asked the president about his plans for Nigeria as a whole after receiving his response concerning the North.

According to her account, Tinubu reportedly declined to discuss his plans for the country, claiming that revealing his intentions could put his life at risk because of the powerful interests that might be affected by his proposed actions.

She said: “I went to London. He invited me to London. I sat with him. I said, ‘Sir, if you want me to campaign for you, you have to tell me what you have for us up north.’ He looked at me point-blank and said, ‘Nothing.’

“Then I asked him, ‘What do you have for the country at least?’ He said, ‘No, I cannot tell you, because I will be stepping on too many toes and they might kill me.’”