A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former lecturer at Chicago State University, Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, has insisted that President Bola Tinubu did not graduate from the American institution.

Naija News reports that Pearse, who taught at the university between 1985 and 1990, made the claim in a new interview with VOP.

The PDP chieftain said he looked into the controversy over Tinubu’s academic certificates and got documents from the university.

He alleged that the documents showed that the person named Bola Tinubu in the university’s records was a woman.

According to him, further checks showed that the university had only one record, for a Mrs Bola Tinubu, without the middle name Ahmed.

Pearse said, “I called the department where I used to work and I asked one of my colleagues there, ‘Please, can you get the record of one Mr Ahmed Bola Tinubu?’ He then told me that what they have on record is Mrs Bola Tinubu without Ahmed.”

The former lecturer said he gave what he found to the late Funsho Williams.

“When I got that, I gave it to late Funsho Williams. He asked me to send it to him and I did,” he said.

Pearse challenged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make public the academic certificates Tinubu submitted to it.

“If the president has a qualification from Chicago State University and has submitted it to INEC, INEC should produce it,” he said.