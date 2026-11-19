The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Communications, Sunday Dare, has slammed the construction work on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Naija News reports that Dare shared his concerns after spending more than five hours in traffic while travelling to Ibadan, Oyo State.

He questioned the timing of the construction, lamenting that the prolonged gridlock had left thousands of commuters stranded, with many forced to abandon their vehicles and trek to their destinations.

He made this known in a post on his Facebook account on Wednesday night, while expressing frustration over the decision to carry out construction work around the busy exit point during peak traffic hours.

Dare, who was travelling to Ibadan ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential rally scheduled for Saturday, said he was heading to the city for several radio and television appearances.

He questioned why the Chinese contractor handling the construction chose to work during the busiest hours of vehicular movement rather than at night when traffic was lighter.

He wrote, “Tonight, Lagos -Ibadan Expressway. I have been in a traffic gridlock for over five hours trying to get out of Lagos to Ibadan for multiple radio and television appearances ahead of the APC Presidential Rally coming up on Saturday in Ibadan.

“It beats me why a Chinese Contractor would choose the busiest hours of vehicular traffic to construct the bridge and road around this exit point. Stranded cars, thousands of people trekking to get home.

“What happened to doing construction work during the obituary hours when traffic is lean? This is unnecessary pain. It needs to be corrected.”

The gridlock followed the resumption of construction work on a pedestrian bridge around the Aseese area of the expressway, which disrupted vehicular movement in both directions on Wednesday.