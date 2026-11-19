The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained why former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, is still listed on its website as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 general election.

Naija News understands that Atiku’s name remains there even though a Federal High Court judgment voided his candidacy and removed the party’s national executive led by David Mark.

A senior official of the commission told Arise News that Atiku’s name was still on the website because of a Notice of Appeal and a Stay of Execution. Both relate to the November 5, 2026 judgment delivered by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The source also questioned how Nafiu Bala Gombe could take office as ADC National Chairman while the appeal and the stay of execution were still pending.

The clarification comes amid fresh controversy over the party’s leadership. Bala Gombe had declared that he had resumed office as National Chairman with immediate effect, in line with the court judgment.

The INEC official was asked to confirm whether the commission had received Bala Gombe’s letter announcing that he had taken office. The official said, “I don’t know how possible that is, when there’s Notice of Appeal and a Stay of Execution. Nonetheless, the Commission will make its position known in due course.”

The official was also asked why Atiku was still listed as the ADC presidential candidate. The official replied with a question, “Is Bala Gombe a presidential candidate?”

The INEC source spoke barely 48 hours after Bala Gombe formally announced that he had resumed as ADC National Chairman and asked the commission to update its records.

He wrote a letter dated November 16, 2026, to the INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan. In it, he said he had taken office in strict compliance with Justice Lifu’s judgment.

The letter was titled “Notification Of Resumption Of Duty As National Chairman Pursuant To The Declaration Delivered By Hon. Justice Peter Lifu On 5th November, 2026.” It cited Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025.

Bala Gombe wrote, “This notification follows the Declaration delivered on the 5th day of November, 2026, by Hon. Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe v. African Democratic Congress & 4 Others, wherein the Honourable Court declared and affirmed my position as the National Chairman of the Party.”

He argued that the judgment was still valid and in force, and that the commission should therefore act on it.

“In obedience to the said valid and subsisting judgment of the Honourable Court, I have resumed duty as the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress with immediate effect.

“Accordingly, I respectfully request the Commission to: Take formal notice of this resumption; Recognize me as the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress for all official purposes, correspondence, and filings; and Update the Commission’s portal accordingly,” he wrote.

He also told the Commission that he had attached a Certified True Copy of the judgment to his letter.

He promised to work cordially with the Commission. “I assure the Commission of my continued commitment to constitutional order, due process, and a harmonious working relationship in the interest of our democracy,” he added.