The Premier League’s traditional big six clubs are widening the financial gap between themselves and their rivals, with commercial partnerships, broadcasting deals and Champions League earnings strengthening their spending power.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea generate significantly more revenue than most other clubs in the English top flight, giving them a major advantage in the transfer market and squad development.

A comparison with Everton, the only club to have featured in every Premier League season since its formation in 1992, highlights the growing divide. In 2009-10, the average revenue gap between the big six and Everton stood at £120m. By 2024-25, it had increased to £442m.

The Premier League’s global popularity has contributed significantly to the financial growth of the leading clubs. Its broadcasting reach across 190 countries has attracted international sponsors seeking to connect with millions of football supporters.

Kieran Maguire, a football finance professor at the University of Liverpool, told BBC Sport that the big six benefit from their extensive international fanbases, which make them particularly attractive to commercial partners.

Commercial deals account for 45 per cent of the big six’s revenue, compared with just 10 per cent at Everton. Broadcasting, meanwhile, provides 66 per cent of Everton’s income, showing how smaller clubs depend more heavily on television payments.

Champions League participation has further strengthened the financial advantage of established European clubs. UEFA’s value pillar distributes 35 per cent of the competition’s revenue, worth approximately £713m, based on clubs’ historical performances and commercial value.

Manchester City reportedly earned £37.9m through the arrangement last season, while Liverpool received £35.5m and Chelsea collected £33.3m. Newcastle United, by comparison, earned £13.6m.

Matchday revenue also plays an important role, although Chelsea face limitations because Stamford Bridge holds approximately 40,000 spectators, compared with at least 60,000 at the other big-six grounds.

Despite generating an average of £80 per supporter in 2024-25, Chelsea’s matchday revenue increased by just £16m over the past decade. Manchester United recorded a £69m increase, while Tottenham’s revenue rose by £85m following the opening of their new stadium.

Maguire said matchday income had become increasingly important as broadcasting revenue had largely stagnated since 2017.

The introduction of the Premier League’s squad-cost ratio regulations has also changed how clubs manage their spending. However, the biggest sides retain an advantage because their higher revenues allow them to commit more money to their squads.

The financial pressure across the league is evident in transfer spending. Clubs spent a record £3.5bn during the summer transfer window, with 13 teams breaking their transfer records. Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest all paid more than £40m for individual players.

Maguire also highlighted the sharp increase in transfer amortisation, the accounting process through which clubs spread transfer fees across players’ contract periods. The figure has more than doubled and nearly tripled over the past decade.

Despite their financial strength, wealth does not guarantee success. Brighton and Brentford have demonstrated that effective recruitment, player development and profitable transfers can help smaller clubs compete with wealthier opponents.

However, clubs outside the traditional elite have less room for costly mistakes and often have to sell their best players to maintain financial stability.

Consequently, the big six can afford repeated attempts to rebuild their squads, while smaller clubs risk serious financial difficulties after just a few unsuccessful transfer windows.