New Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has vowed to restore the club’s dominance over local rivals Manchester City, insisting that he will turn Manchester red under his leadership.

The Argentine made the declaration earlier today, November 18, following the United States’ 2-0 win over Haiti in Cincinnati on Tuesday, his final match as head coach of the American national team.

During an interview with TNT Sports, former United States international DaMarcus Beasley, who spent the 2006-07 season on loan at Manchester City, jokingly told Pochettino that “Manchester is blue, it will always be blue”.

However, the former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager dismissed the suggestion, responding: “No way, you will see. Give me time and that is going to change.”

Naija News reports that Pochettino is expected to begin work at Old Trafford today after agreeing a two-and-a-half-year contract with Manchester United.

The 54-year-old acknowledged the scale of the challenge but expressed confidence in his experience and ability to improve the club’s fortunes.

“We’re excited because the new challenge is big, but it’s the adrenaline that you want to feel,” he said.

“We are going to have a different job but we have the experience to deal with that. We need to add our common sense in the way that we are going to approach all the things.

“We know that it is not a situation that deserves to be at a club like Manchester United and for the fanbase.”

Pochettino leaves the United States national team with 23 wins at from 37 matches, recording a 62.16 per cent win rate.

He guided the Americans to the 2025 Gold Cup final and the last 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the country co-hosted.

In a farewell message on Instagram, the Argentine expressed pride in his achievements with the national team and thanked those who supported him during his time in charge.

“When we arrived, I wanted us to believe that we could compete with anyone. I hope today that belief is stronger, not only with the players but with everyone who supports this team,” he wrote.

He admitted that leaving the United States was difficult but maintained that the opportunity to manage Manchester United was too significant to turn down.

“I have always believed in following my heart, even when it means leaving a place where I have been very happy,” he added.