Manchester United youngster JJ Gabriel has announced his departure from the club after six years in its academy, with reports linking the 16-year-old to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Naija News reports that Gabriel announced his exit in an emotional farewell video shared on his Instagram account, @jjnr10, on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, thanking the club for helping him develop as a player and person.

The teenager recalled joining Manchester United in 2020 as a 10-year-old with big dreams, saying the club gave him unforgettable moments, including scoring at Old Trafford and winning the Jimmy Murphy Award.

He wrote, “Dear Manchester United, I arrived in 2020 as a 10-year-old boy with big dreams. Here I grew as a player and a person. From scoring at Old Trafford to receiving the Jimmy Murphy Award.

“You gave me moments I will always treasure. To every coach and every member of staff, to my teammates and everyone who supported me, thank you for believing in me and helping me grow.

“As I begin my next chapter, Manchester United will always be a part of my story. Thank you for everything, JJ.”

A Sky Sports report on Tuesday suggests that Real Madrid had reached an agreement with Manchester United earlier in November to sign the youngster.

The Spanish club is reportedly planning to bring him in during the January transfer window.

However, Gabriel did not mention Real Madrid or reveal the club he would be joining in his farewell message.

Naija News learnt that Gabriel had been absent from Manchester United since requesting the cancellation of his registration in September, shortly before turning 16 on October 6.

It was reported that Manchester United had initially hoped to convince the youngster to remain at the club but appeared to be considering legal action against his next club over possible breaches of regulations.

Gabriel joined Manchester United’s academy in 2020 and went on to become the youngest recipient of the club’s Jimmy Murphy Award, given to its best young player.

He also featured for the senior team in a pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid in August, although he did not make an appearance in a competitive first-team match.

His final outing for Manchester United’s youth team appeared to be the UEFA Youth League clash against Sabah on September 10, where he scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 victory, The Guardian reported.