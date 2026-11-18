Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie has signed an improved contract that will keep him at the Emirates Stadium until June 2032.

The new agreement extends his previous deal by 12 months and includes improved financial terms, rewarding the Ecuador international for his growing influence in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Hincapie, 24, initially joined the Gunners on loan from Bayer Leverkusen in September 2025 before completing a permanent move to the north London club last summer.

He quickly established himself as an important member of Arteta’s defence, making 39 appearances across all competitions last season as Arsenal won the Premier League title and reached the Champions League final.

The defender has maintained his place in the team this season, featuring nine times in all competitions, including five Premier League appearances.

Hincapie’s contract extension follows a series of new agreements involving key members of Arsenal’s first-team squad after the club’s successful 2025-2026 Premier League campaign. Naija News reports that the Gunners ended the previous season as the league winners and also made it to the final of the UEFA Champions League.

Midfielder Declan Rice and defender Jurrien Timber have also extended their contracts, while goalkeeper David Raya has reached an agreement in principle over a new long-term deal.

Arteta also committed his future to the club by signing a long-term contract in October.