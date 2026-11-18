Nigerian comedian Carter Efe has expressed frustration over his finances after spending a large amount of money bringing his American girlfriend, Taylor Jasmine, to Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the content creator made this known during a livestream on Monday.

The streamer said the money he spent during her visit had left him financially drained.

According to him, the experience has made him reconsider his plans for marriage.

“My money got finished after I brought Taylor Jasmine to Nigeria. I am not sure I will ever get married in this life,” he said.

His comments come weeks after he complained about the financial demands of dating the American content creator.

During an airport livestream on October 28, 2026, Carter Efe was seen helping Jasmine with her luggage as she prepared to leave.

While speaking during the livestream, the comedian said that he could become broke if he continued spending at the same rate for another three months.

“American girls are wiser than Nigerian girls, their taste is high. If I continue like this for three months, I go broke oo,” he said.

“Make she leave abeg, una know how many times I don carry bag, I don carry bag tire,” he added.