Nollywood actress Linda Ejiofor has revealed how she secretly developed feelings for her husband, Ibrahim Suleiman.

Naija News reports that actress shared the story during an interview on Toke Moments Podcast.

Linda explained that she and Ibrahim initially met through mutual friends and spent about a year building a friendship before their relationship became romantic.

According to her, Ibrahim had been introduced to her on several occasions, but she did not pay much attention to him until an encounter at an interview location made her notice him.

She recalled that his friendly attitude and the way he treated people around him gradually attracted her to him.

She said: “I noticed how he was talking to the person who came to take our order, how nice he was. Then I remembered, we were driving past a security guard and he would say, hi, how are you doing, how is the family.

“He was always nice, soft-spoken and kind. I looked at him and thought, I like this guy. I think I am in love with this guy. I did not tell him. I kept it. In a silent prayer I said, God, this is the man I want to get married to.

“I did not tell him. I kept it. In a silent prayer I said, God, this is the man I want to get married to.”