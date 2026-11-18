The daughter of Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Barrister Nafisa, has criticised Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, over the ongoing marital crisis with her sister, Zainab Kwankwaso.

Naija News reports that Nafisa, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, accused Yusuf of failing to appreciate the sacrifices his wife made during their years together.

Nafisa questioned Yusuf’s attitude towards Zainab, who she said stood by him for about 20 years through financial difficulties and other challenges before he became politically prominent.

Defending Zainab’s decision to leave the union, Nafisa said no woman, after spending years supporting her husband and protecting his dignity, would seek to dissolve their marriage through the courts.

Nafisa recalled that Zainab, despite being the daughter of a former minister, followed Yusuf through different rented apartments after their marriage.

Nafisa also accused Governor Yusuf of failing to appreciate the support received from his wife and her family, saying his conduct towards them demonstrated a lack of respect and humility.

She wrote, “Abba Kabir Yusuf, have some shame. There is no woman who would marry you and spend 20 years with you in poverty and hardship, moving from one rented house to another, remaining loyal to you and protecting your dignity, only to go to court to seek a divorce after you have become somebody.

“Even before she married you, she had lived in the house you are now showing off. When she married you, her father was a minister, Abba, but she followed you from one rented apartment to another.

“She followed you from one rented house to another until the person you now disparage provided a house for you to live in with your children. But today, you are the same person speaking disrespectfully about him.”

Expressing concern over the marital dispute, Nafisa questioned Yusuf’s willingness to take another wife while his marriage to Zainab remained unresolved.

She argued that women who understood the circumstances surrounding the dispute would be reluctant to marry him.

She added, “Any woman who understands what is happening today is already in mourning. No father who understands the value of his daughter would willingly give her to you.”