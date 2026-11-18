The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Sam Anyanwu, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost the Ogun State governorship election after the PDP candidate, Ladi Adebutu, returned to the ballot.

Naija News reports that Anyanwu spoke on Wednesday at a PDP campaign rally in Abeokuta.

The PDP scribe expressed confidence that Adebutu would defeat the APC candidate, Senator Solomon Adeola, popularly called Yayi.

“The day Adebutu came back to the ballot is the day APC has gone home. I said the day Adebutu returned to the ballot was the day APC has gone back home.

“There’s no way you can compare Ladi Adebutu with Yayi. This is Ogun State, and Ogun State must take its position,” he said.

Anyanwu predicted that the PDP would win all three senatorial seats, the nine House of Representatives seats, the governorship and the House of Assembly elections in the state.

He described the party’s candidates as “the highest, the best, the most intelligent,” adding that the party would win across the state’s 5,024 polling units and 236 wards.

The PDP national secretary alleged that Adebutu won the last governorship election but was denied victory.

“Last election, Ladi Adebutu won that election. He knows how to win. But at this time, nobody is going to rig it again. He is going to win, and win, and win,” he said.

In his remarks, Adebutu promised to focus on wealth creation, security and inclusive governance if elected.

“In wealth creation, we shall have a better state. In wealth creation, we shall have less tendency for desperate behaviour. Security will improve, and there will be a better life for all,” he said.

The governorship candidate pledged to promote women’s participation in governance in line with the PDP’s policy of reserving one-third of party positions for women, and to give young people prominent roles.

He also advocated an “Ogun for Ogun” principle, under which indigenes would play a key role in running the state.

Adebutu’s name was restored to INEC’s list of candidates following a Federal High Court judgment on November 13.