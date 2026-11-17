A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Bode Mustapha, has vowed to quit politics if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, defeats the APC candidate, Senator Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Mustapha, who holds the title of Osi of Egbaland, spoke as a guest on a radio programme in Abeokuta.

The APC chieftain described Adebutu as a “paperweight politician” who could not become governor of the state.

He expressed confidence that Yayi would win by a landslide, and offered to pay the programme anchor N250,000 if the PDP candidate won.

“PDP can’t beat Yayi in 2027. If PDP wins Ogun Central, I will retire from politics and give you ₦250,000.

“In fact, I would love to have Hon. Ladi Adebutu on the ballot in 2027 because there is no way Yayi wouldn’t defeat him and his party eventually,” he said.

Speaking on Adebutu’s exclusion from the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) list of candidates, which a court later ordered reversed, Mustapha said the PDP candidate caused his own troubles.

He argued that Adebutu should have left the PDP during its crisis and found another platform, as Governors Seyi Makinde and Ademola Adeleke did when they moved to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and the Accord Party (A), respectively.

The governorship election in Ogun State is scheduled for February 6, 2027.