Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has expressed gratitude to God after narrowly escaping a potentially fatal accident while preparing for a photoshoot.

Naija News reports that the actress shared the frightening experience with her followers on her social media page.

According to her, the incident happened on Friday while she was getting ready for a photoshoot.

She had gone into the bathtub when she suddenly slipped and lost her footing.

Nkechi disclosed that she fell heavily, landing on her buttocks and back outside the bathtub.

Although the fall left her shaken, she was able to get back on her feet without assistance.

The actress said she was grateful for the strength that enabled her to stand up again, saying that the accident could have resulted in a much worse situation.

She said: “Hey guys, something happened to me today, and it can only be God. Maybe the next thing Una for hear na say my enemy don die. God forbid. I had a photoshoot today, so I was preparing for my shoot. I went to the bathtub and almost slipped. I landed on my buttocks and back outside the bathtub. Thank God for strength and stamina; I used one hand to stand up again. But then it would have been the other way round. Just what if.”