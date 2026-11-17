Big Brother Naija Season 11 winner, Temi Nkem, has dismissed allegations that she paid ₦80 million to secure her participation in the reality show and emerge as its winner.

Naija News reports that Temi made the clarification during an appearance on Housemates Unfiltered podcast.

She described the allegations as false, insisting that she did not pay anyone to secure her place on the show or influence the outcome of the competition.

The reality TV star also explained that even if someone invested money to participate in a competition and eventually won a bigger prize, such a decision could be viewed as a good business investment.

She said: “They are saying that Biggie allowed me to come onto the show. They are saying that I paid to be on the show. They are saying that I paid 80 million for me to win 90 million.

“First of all, if that was true, is that not a good investment? But guys, it is not true. Guys, I have exposure. I have a free car. I was able to eat, sleep, and drink with lights on 24/7. That is a blessing. But let me clear it out. I did not pay anything, guys.

“The allegations have even become a joke between me and TikTokers. I respond to people who troll me, and I enjoy the exchanges. The rumours do not bother me because the money is already in my pocket.”