10 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About BBNaija Season 11 Winner, Temi Nkem

Lifestyle content creator, Temi Nkem, beat the other finalists on Sunday night to win Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 11, Show Ya Sef edition, and claim the ₦160 million prize package.

Naija News reports that Nkem won the top prize after weeks of competition on the reality TV show.

Below are 10 things you should know about the reality TV star.

1. Temi Nkem is 21 years old, and her real name is Temitope Chigbue.

2. She was born and raised in London, England. Her father is from Ibusa, Delta State, while her mother is from Ebute Metta, Lagos.

3. Temi is a student and lifestyle content creator.

4. The BBNaija star was listed as a student when she joined the reality show. She is studying Accounting and Finance and has also developed an interest in treasury-related studies.

5. Information listed on her official Big Brother Naija profile reveals Temi’s hobbies as golfing, eating and walking.

6. One of the qualities Temi Nkem highlighted in her profile was her ability to listen to people and offer advice. She listed being a good listener and giving great advice among her hidden talents.

7. At one point during the reality TV show, Temi was caught up in a fake eviction twist orchestrated by Big Brother, briefly throwing uncertainty around her stay in the house.

8. In her BBNaija profile, Temi said she could be egotistical and arrogant, adding that she does not shrink herself for anyone.

9. She made it to the grand finale alongside Aikou, Barry, Bluethopia, Flora, Oyin, Ricky, Sheba and Tram after the season began with 24 housemates.

10. Temi Nkem said she intends to go into content creation and blogging after the show.