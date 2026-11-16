NPFL Matchday 13 Results: Enyimba Suffer Another Defeat, Inter Lagos End Winless Run

Enyimba’s struggles in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) continued on Sunday as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Ikorodu City, while Inter Lagos ended their eight-match winless run with a 2-1 win over Abia Warriors.

The nine-time Nigerian champions have now recorded eight defeats this season, leaving them 18th in the 20-team table with 11 points from 13 matches.

Enyimba went into the Matchday 13 fixture hoping to recover from their 1-0 loss to Ranchers Bees in Minna last weekend. However, they failed to turn their fortunes around as Ikorodu City secured all three points, leaving the Aba-based side deeper in relegation trouble.

At the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, newly promoted Inter Lagos recorded their second league win of the campaign with a 2-1 win over Abia Warriors.

The win ended Inter Lagos’ eight-game winless streak, with their previous league success coming in September when they defeated Enyimba 1-0 away from home.

Elsewhere, Enugu Rangers maintained their position at the top of the table despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Niger Tornadoes in Minna.

The defending champions now have 25 points from 12 matches, while Kano Pillars moved into second place with 23 points after a 1-0 win over Ranchers Bees.

Katsina United also secured a 2-1 home win over Nasarawa United at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium to climb to sixth place with 20 points, level with Barau and Nasarawa United.

In other fixtures, Shooting Stars defeated Bendel Insurance 2-1, while Doma United and Barau played out a goalless draw.

Kwara United shared the points with Rivers United following a 1-1 draw, while Warri Wolves claimed a 2-1 win over Sporting Lagos.

The Matchday 13 fixtures will conclude on Monday when Plateau United host Kun Khalifat FC.

NPFL Matchday 13 Results

Shooting Stars 2-1 Bendel Insurance

Doma United 0-0 Barau FC

Kano Pillars 1-0 Ranchers Bees

Inter Lagos 2-1 Abia Warriors

Enyimba 0-1 Ikorodu City

Kwara United 1-1 Rivers United

Niger Tornadoes 1-1 Enugu Rangers

Warri Wolves 2-1 Sporting Lagos

Katsina United 2-1 Nasarawa United

Plateau United vs Kun Khalifat FC (4 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17)