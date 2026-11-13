Kano Pillars, Ranchers Bees Headline NPFL Matchday 13 Fixtures

Kano Pillars will host northern rivals Ranchers Bees in the standout fixture of Matchday 13 of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Saturday, November 14.

The encounter offers both sides an opportunity to improve their league positions, with Pillars aiming to move closer to the top of the table and Ranchers Bees seeking to build on their recent win over Enyimba.

Pillars are fifth with 19 points from 12 NPFL matches, having recorded four wins, seven draws and one defeat. They are level on points with fourth-placed Barau FC but sit below them on goal difference.

Sai Masu Gida will rely on their home advantage to secure all three points as they look to turn their numerous draws into wins.

Naija News reports that Ranchers Bees occupy 16th position with 12 points and travel to Kano with renewed confidence after defeating former NPFL champions Enyimba 1-0 last Sunday.

The Kaduna-based side will aim to maintain their defensive discipline and exploit counter-attacking opportunities against their hosts.

Elsewhere, Doma United will welcome Barau FC to the Pantami Stadium in Gombe on Saturday as they seek to end a four-match winless run.

The Savannah Tigers are ninth with 16 points from 11 matches. They have suffered one defeat and drawn their last three league games.

Doma United will, however, take confidence from their home record, having remained unbeaten in six league matches at the Pantami Stadium, recording three wins and three draws.

Barau FC, meanwhile, occupy fourth position with 19 points from 12 matches. They have recorded four wins, seven draws and one defeat and are unbeaten in their last five league outings.

Matchday 13 begins on Friday with Shooting Stars hosting Bendel Insurance, while Sunday’s fixtures include Enyimba against Ikorodu City, Kwara United versus Rivers United and Niger Tornadoes against Enugu Rangers.

Warri Wolves will take on Sporting Lagos, Inter Lagos FC will welcome Abia Warriors, while Katsina United face Nasarawa United.

The round will conclude on Tuesday when Plateau United host Kun Khalifat FC.

NPFL Matchday 13 Fixtures

Friday, 13 November

Shooting Stars vs Bendel Insurance (6:00 pm)

Saturday, 14 November

Kano Pillars vs Ranchers Bees (4:00 pm)

Doma United vs Barau FC (4:00 pm)

Sunday, 15 November

Inter Lagos FC vs Abia Warriors (4:00 pm)

Enyimba vs Ikorodu City (4:00 pm)

Kwara United vs Rivers United (4:00 pm)

Niger Tornadoes vs Enugu Rangers (4:00 pm)

Warri Wolves vs Sporting Lagos (4:00 pm)

Katsina United vs Nasarawa United (4:00 pm)

Tuesday, 17 November

Plateau United vs Kun Khalifat FC (4:00 pm)