Lukaku Retires From International Football After 16 Years With Belgium

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has announced his retirement from international football after 16 years with the national team.

Romelu Lukaku, 33, confirmed his decision in an Instagram post earlier today, November 16, ending his international career as Belgium’s all-time leading goalscorer with 94 goals in 135 appearances.

Lukaku thanked his teammates, coaches and supporters for their contributions throughout his career, describing his time with the national team as an incredible journey.

“Over these 16 years, I gave everything for the national team… I experienced every emotion imaginable,” he wrote.

The striker also expressed pride in representing Belgium at four FIFA World Cups and three European Championships, adding that he was at peace with his decision to step away from international football.

His announcement came a day after Belgium defeated Italy 4-1 in their Nations League encounter. Lukaku remained an unused substitute because of a minor hip problem, with the coaching staff indicating that they would only use him in an emergency.

His last appearance for Belgium came earlier in October.

Lukaku was a key member of Belgium’s golden generation, helping the country secure third place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

He also represented the Red Devils at several major international tournaments, establishing himself as one of the most influential players in the country’s football history.

Naija News reports that the forward currently plays for Fenerbahçe after spells with several European clubs, including Napoli, Inter Milan and Chelsea.