Romelu Lukaku Speaks On Move To Fenerbahce

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has described his move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce from Napoli as “a great honour and privilege”.

Romelu Lukaku, 33, joins the Istanbul club for a reported €6 million fee on Wednesday, August 12, after two years at Napoli, where he helped the side win the Serie A title in the 2024-25 season.

Lukaku was limited to seven appearances in all competitions last season because of injuries, although he still scored three goals at this summer’s World Cup.

Lukaku is returning to Türkiye, a country that holds special memories for him. He lived there as a young child during the 1996-97 season while his father, Roger, played professionally for Super Lig club Genclerbirligi.

“Hello dear Fenerbahce fans,” Lukaku said in a video on the club website. “It is a great honour and privilege for me to join your club and be a part of such a magnificent club with such a glorious history.

“I will work hard every day, doing my best in training and on the pitch, trying to help the team in the best way possible. I’m 100% ready; I’m ready to take the field.

“This is a somewhat emotional moment for me as well, because I’m returning to Türkiye after many years. As you know, I lived here as a young child, and this is where I discovered the world of professional football with my father.”

Lukaku will now turn his attention to helping Fenerbahce challenge for the Turkish league title and secure Champions League qualification.

The club have advanced past Sturm Graz and will face Lyon in the playoff round, with the first leg scheduled to take place in Istanbul later this month.

Fenerbahce have finished runners-up to Galatasaray in each of the last four seasons and have not won the Turkish league since 2014. Lukaku is the second former Manchester United forward to join the club this summer after Mason Greenwood arrived from Marseille.

Naija News gathered that Lukaku has scored 316 goals in 681 senior club appearances and is Belgium’s all-time leading scorer with 93 goals.

His honours include the Belgian championship with Anderlecht, the FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea, and Serie A titles with Inter Milan and Napoli.