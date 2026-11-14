 Skip to content
Entertainment

You Are Loved Dearly – 2Baba Celebrates Estranged Wife, Annie Macaulay On Birthday

Published
By Doris Ijeoma Israel
Follow Naija News on Google
Annie Macaulay, 2baba
Annie Macaulay, 2baba

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian singer 2Baba celebrated his estranged wife, Annie Idibia, on her birthday, sharing her picture on Instagram and telling her she was loved dearly.
  • Baba announced the end of his 13-year marriage to Annie in January 2025, before his relationship with Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru became public.
  • Annie dismissed rumours that she had reconciled with 2Baba following reports of his separation from Natasha, saying they had not reunited.

Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has celebrated his estranged wife, Annie Idibia, on her birthday.

Naija News reports that the music legend took to his Instagram page to share a picture of Annie as he sent her birthday wishes.

In a separate birthday message, 2Baba wished Annie well, describing her as a loved person and praying for more happiness, love and blessings in her life.

He wrote: “Happy birthday @annieidibia1. Massive birthday blessings Queen @annieidibia1. May the universe be on ur side always. Just know u are loved dearly. More love n light for u. Have a wonderful Bday.”

This development comes amid rumours of separation from Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru.

2Baba had confirmed that his relationship with Natasha had encountered problems, less than two years after their union.

Recall that 2Baba announced the end of his 13-year-old marriage to Annie in January 2025, before his relationship with Natasha became public.

In July 2026, reports emerged that the singer had parted ways with Natasha and restricted her access to him over repeated allegations of violence involving the pair.

After their separation, rumours circulated that 2Baba had reconciled with Annie.

However, Annie dismissed the claims, saying that they had not reunited.

In August 2026, the singer also unfollowed Natasha on Instagram and followed Annie again.

Follow Naija News on Google

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos, where she obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication.

She has several years of experience in digital journalism, covering the Nigerian entertainment industry, with a focus on film, music, celebrity news and developments in popular culture.

Her work also explores the stories and personalities shaping the entertainment industry. She can be reached at doris@naijanews.com.

More articles by this author

More From Naija News