You Are Loved Dearly – 2Baba Celebrates Estranged Wife, Annie Macaulay On Birthday

Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has celebrated his estranged wife, Annie Idibia, on her birthday.

Naija News reports that the music legend took to his Instagram page to share a picture of Annie as he sent her birthday wishes.

In a separate birthday message, 2Baba wished Annie well, describing her as a loved person and praying for more happiness, love and blessings in her life.

He wrote: “Happy birthday @annieidibia1. Massive birthday blessings Queen @annieidibia1. May the universe be on ur side always. Just know u are loved dearly. More love n light for u. Have a wonderful Bday.”

This development comes amid rumours of separation from Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru.

2Baba had confirmed that his relationship with Natasha had encountered problems, less than two years after their union.

Recall that 2Baba announced the end of his 13-year-old marriage to Annie in January 2025, before his relationship with Natasha became public.

In July 2026, reports emerged that the singer had parted ways with Natasha and restricted her access to him over repeated allegations of violence involving the pair.

After their separation, rumours circulated that 2Baba had reconciled with Annie.

However, Annie dismissed the claims, saying that they had not reunited.

In August 2026, the singer also unfollowed Natasha on Instagram and followed Annie again.