Annie Idibia: Daddy Freeze Reacts As 2Baba Is Spotted With Alleged New Lover Amid Divorce

Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding singer 2Baba’s marriage divorce after he was spotted with a woman speculated to be his new lover.

Naija News reports that 2Baba, in a deleted social media post on Sunday, announced his separation from Annie, which triggered a massive backlash from netizens and Nigerian celebrities.

Amidst the marriage crisis, a video of 2Baba with a mystery lady went viral online, and many people alleged that she was the musician’s new lover.

Reacting to the controversy online, Daddy Freeze explained that he would not take sides in the crisis, stressing that neither 2Baba nor Annie is an angel or demon.

According to him, 2Baba has been constant in his relationship and is known to be a cheater, which Annie knew about and chose to marry.

Regarding the trending video of 2Baba and his new lover, Daddy Freeze referred to her as an “honourable member” adding that people should not expect 2Baba to change after the divorce.

He said, “Neither one of them was an Angel or a demon. They both have their fault. I am close to both of them, so I wouldn’t take any side. But this video is out there, I might just react to it.

2face has been constant in this relationship. Before the wedding, he was like that. He had many women by his side. During the marriage, he had women by his side, so why did we expect that after the marriage, he would become a Priest? Maybe we were expecting too much from him. He has never shown us any sign that he isn’t polygamous. He had 5 kids before he got married. That is his weakness, that is his flaw. Let’s not judge him for it or cancel him for it. Let’s not forget his immense contribution to African music because of the flaws that Solomon, Moses, Abraham, and others in the Bible had. All of a sudden, 2baba is the bad one.

All those women saying, 2baba, we will show you, can we give this man some credit? He has been like this all his life. Before the marriage, he was like that; during the marriage, he was like that; how did we expect that after the marriage, he would become a Catholic Priest? Can you people learn to manage your expectations?”.