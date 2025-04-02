2Face, Natasha Osawaru Arrive At Edo Election Tribunal Hearing

Popular Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, famously known as 2Face or 2Baba, made a notable appearance at the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by his new partner, Natasha Osawaru, a lawmaker representing the Egor Constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly.

The tribunal session is crucial as it is set to deliver a judgment on the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Asuerinme Ighodalo, challenging the election of Governor Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Osawaru, who serves as the Deputy Majority Leader in the Edo State House of Assembly, was elected on the PDP platform.

Her presence alongside 2Face at the tribunal added a personal dimension to the legal proceedings, with both public figures drawing attention from onlookers and the media.

This visit to the tribunal comes shortly after 2Face’s public announcement in January of his separation from his wife, Annie. In February, 2Face made headlines once again when he proposed to Natasha, his current partner, which further fueled media interest in their relationship.

Since then, 2Face and Natasha have been frequently seen together in public, attending various social events and enjoying shopping trips, cementing their status as a couple in the public eye.

In a further sign of her affection for the singer, Natasha Osawaru recently updated her Instagram bio to reflect 2Face’s surname, Idibia, signaling a deeper commitment to their relationship.