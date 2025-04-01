Annie Can Sue You For Adopting The ‘Idibia’ Surname – DaddyFreeze Warns Natasha Osawaru

Controversial media personality, DaddyFreeze, has warned Edo lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru that she might get into trouble for adopting the name ‘Idibia’ on her social media handle.

He stated that 2baba estranged wife, Annie might sue Osawaru for adding the singer’s surname to her social media handle.

Over the weekend, Natasha adopted 2Face’s surname which she added to her Instagram bio in capital letters.

This move came as a shock to many who wondered if they were legally married.

Speaking via a video shared on his Instagram page, DaddyFreeze argued that after adopting Idibia’s name publicly, Annie could file a lawsuit against Natasha on grounds that she was the one that caused the ‘’demise” of her marriage.

‘’So I saw the name Idibia on Honorable Natasha’s profile. If you start answering Idibia, don’t you think that Annie can sue and say that they are not divorced and that you led to the demise of her marriage? and if she wins she can make you pay compensation? Just a thought. Ask your lawyer,” he said.

Meanwhile, Annie Macaulay has made a public appearance for the first time following her divorce scandal.

She made the public appearance exactly two months after her failed marriage.

In a now trending video on the internet, Annie is spotted with actress Regina Daniels and other individuals.

This comes two days after she made a comeback on social media.