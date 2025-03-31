‘2face Is Now A Barrack’ – Nigerians React As Natasha Osawaru Changes Surname Days After Annie Dumped Idibia

Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, the fiancé of Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, has adopted ‘Idibia’ as her surname.

Naija News reports that the latest development comes a few days after 2Baba’s estranged wife, Annie, signed off a post on Instagram with her full name, Annie Uwana Macaulay, noticeably excluding Idibia.

Natasha’s Instagram bio currently reads, “Honourable Natasha Idibia.”

Recall that the legendary singer proposed to Osawaru in a viral video in February after confirming his separation from his wife, Annie.

Following this, 2Face and Osawaru have been spotted shopping and hanging out together on multiple occasions.

Natasha’s name change on social media has sparked reactions from many Nigerians.

@Chief_Big360 wrote: “Natasha no de waste time o…she don add idibia to her surname sharpally”

@_idRisjaja wrote: “2face got an upgrade, a fuckn senator in this FRN?? She still added his names to hers, especially at a time certain types of women swore not to adopt their husbands names, when they don’t even have a man yet.”

@mind_talkss wrote: “2 face moves quick. Annie removes Idibia Natasha adds it. Change of government has happened”

@Kunl31 wrote: “2face is not serious, he’s just lusting after her”

@chizzi_vincents wrote; “One person removed, the other one added. Congratulations to both of them”

@Palermo_seun wrote: “Tuface is now a Barrack. Soldier go soldier come. LOL”

@Gisela09012350 wrote: “Some of you useless men will allow your daughters to get married to a single father like 2face who has 8 or more children from different WOMEN but you will condemn your sons and your male friends from marrying a single mother of one child smh 🤦🏾‍♀️.Very shameful set of men”

@dammygtnet wrote: “I can’t see anything honorable as to this lady. Taking up Idibia when no marriage has taken place is a height of fooling.”

@SimoncoleB wrote: “Hmm…to each,his own. Na Tuface personal issues be that. He obviously has a weakness for women going by his number of kids.”

@charliebeato wrote: “Tuface don finally register another branch. Idibia PLC expanding!”

@Slim_Oraro wrote: “So quick? But what Tubaba did to Annie is not fair at all”