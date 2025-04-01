2Baba: Natasha Osawaru’s Aunt Reacts To Annie’s Public Appearance After Divorce

Nigerian politician, Gabriella Omosede Igbinedion, one of the children of the Igbinedion family, has openly shown support for Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, the estranged wife of legendary singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2face or 2baba

Naija News reports that this comes amidst the relationship between her niece, Natasha Osawuru and 2Baba.

After two months of their marriage crash, on Monday, March 31, 2025, Annie announced her dramatic return to social media with jaw-breaking photos and videos.

Interestingly, Gabriella posted those same photos on her Instagram and captioned the statement that referred to Annie as a queen.

She wrote, “The Queen” while tagging the actress’s Instagram account.

Some netizens have insinuated that Omosede Igbinedion’s post shows that not all members of Natasha Osawaru’s family support her relationship with 2Baba.

Meanwhile, controversial media personality, DaddyFreeze, has warned Edo lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru that she might get into trouble for adopting the name ‘Idibia’ on her social media handle.

He stated that 2baba estranged wife, Annie might sue Osawaru for adding the singer’s surname to her social media handle.

Over the weekend, Natasha adopted 2Face’s surname which she added to her Instagram bio in capital letters.

This move came as a shock to many who wondered if they were legally married.

Speaking via a video shared on his Instagram page, DaddyFreeze argued that after adopting Idibia’s name publicly, Annie could file a lawsuit against Natasha on grounds that she was the one that caused the ‘’demise” of her marriage.