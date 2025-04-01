Why Would 2Baba Leave Annie For ‘Mary Amaka’ – Bobrisky

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has shared his reservation over 2Baba’s decision to get involved with Edo lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru.

Recall that in February, 2Face proposed to Natasha in a moment captured in a viral video, weeks after announcing his separation from Annie.

In a fresh twist, Natasha added 2Face’s surname, Idibia, to her name on Instagram, days after Annie reverted to her maiden surname, Macaulay, sparking rumors that the lawmaker and the singer are now married

Reacting during an Instagram live session, Bobrisky said he couldn’t fathom why 2Face settled for Natasha after dumping Annie.

He stated that the singer should have gone for someone prettier and sexier, and not a “Mary Amaka.”

He said, “I understand 2Face, he left Annie Idibia… So, if you’re going to leave your woman, you should leave your woman for someone prettier, sexier, and cuter.

“I don’t understand that ‘Mary Amaka’ that they are carrying themselves up and down. I saw their video two days ago, and I don’t understand it. I don’t understand the girl. The girl has four different faces. You will see her in one picture today, she looks like I don’t understand, and you will see her in another picture today, she looks different. The girl weak me.”