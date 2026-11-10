Nigerian Army Renames Calabar Barracks After Late COAS Attahiru

The Nigerian Army has renamed Akim Barracks, the headquarters of the 13 Brigade in Calabar, Cross River State, after former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, in recognition of his service and contributions to the country.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, announced the decision on Tuesday at a ceremony attended by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; Cross River State Deputy Governor, Peter Odey; and the late general’s widow, Fatima Attahiru.

Shaibu said the renaming was aimed at preserving Attahiru’s legacy as a military leader whose career reflected courage, discipline, professionalism and dedication to national service.

He noted that Attahiru assumed leadership of the Nigerian Army at a challenging period in the country’s security history, prioritising operational effectiveness, personnel welfare and professionalism.

“Although his promising tenure and life were tragically cut short, his commitment to duty and the ideals he championed continue to resonate with the Nigerian Army,” Shaibu said.

The army chief said the newly named Ibrahim Attahiru Barracks would remind serving and future military personnel of the importance of integrity, courage, discipline and selfless service.

He urged the Commander of the 13 Brigade and other personnel to uphold the late general’s values in their leadership, conduct and relationships with host communities.

In his remarks, Odey described the renaming as a national responsibility to preserve Attahiru’s memory, noting that his brief tenure as army chief left a lasting impression on the military.

He described the late general as a soldier’s soldier who led from the front and prioritised the welfare and operational effectiveness of his troops.

Odey urged personnel of the barracks to demonstrate professionalism, loyalty, discipline and courage in carrying out their duties.

He also reaffirmed the Cross River State Government’s commitment to supporting the welfare, training, equipment and operational readiness of security personnel in the state.

Meanwhile, Fatima Attahiru thanked the Nigerian Army for recognising her husband’s service and sacrifice, describing the gesture as a profound honour to her family.

She said his dedication to Nigeria would continue to inspire generations of military personnel.

Naija News reports that Attahiru, Nigeria’s 21st Chief of Army Staff, died on May 21, 2021, alongside other military personnel when an aircraft crashed in Kaduna State.