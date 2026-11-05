Army Rewards Soldier With ₦500,000 For Rejecting Bribe From Suspected Kidnapper

The Nigerian Army has rewarded one of its soldiers with ₦500,000 after refusing to collect a bribe from a suspected kidnapper who allegedly offered him the same amount to secure his freedom.

The soldier, identified as Private Utim Terwase, was rewarded on Wednesday, November 4, by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander of Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP), Major General Maxwell Dangana, Naija News reports.

Terwase reportedly arrested the suspected kidnapper after the suspect attempted to escape and offered him ₦500,000 to allow him to go.

However, the soldier rejected the money and handed the suspect over to the appropriate authorities.

The spokesman for Operation Enduring Peace, Captain Polycarp Chinonso Oteh, confirmed the development in a statement.

Oteh said the reward was presented to Terwase on behalf of the GOC by the Commander of Sector 6, Colonel Philimon Malgwi.

Speaking through Malgwi during the presentation, Dangana praised the soldier for showing honesty, discipline and professionalism while carrying out his duties.

He said Terwase’s decision to reject the money showed his commitment to the values and standards expected of Nigerian Army personnel.

The GOC said, “The soldier’s conduct reflects the highest standards of military professionalism, loyalty and commitment to duty expected of personnel of the Nigerian Army.

“Rather than compromise his responsibility for personal gain, he upheld the values of honesty, accountability and selfless service by discharging his duties responsibly.”

Dangana explained that the ₦500,000 reward was given in recognition of the soldier’s integrity and commitment to duty.

He added that the amount was equivalent to the bribe the suspected kidnapper allegedly offered Terwase in an attempt to escape arrest.