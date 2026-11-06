DHQ Speaks On Alleged Secret Peace Deal Between Tinubu Govt, Boko Haram

The Defence Headquarters has dismissed claims of any ceasefire agreement with Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province and other criminal groups.

Naija News understands that a report claimed the Federal Government entered into a secret ceasefire agreement with the Boko Haram faction led by Bakura Doro, which, according to them, is the reason for the peace in the North-East for about three months.

However, speaking at the joint security briefing in Abuja, the Director of Defence Information, Maj-Gen Samaila Uba, denied the report.

He asserted that operations against terrorists and kidnappers will continue across the country.

He said, “On the issue of whether there is a ceasefire with Boko Haram, I want to make it clear that there is nothing like a ceasefire.

“Considering the terrorists neutralised, suspects arrested, victims rescued and other successes recorded across our operations, it is clear that we are not relenting.

“We will continue to sustain pressure on these criminal elements.”

The defence spokesman said the military’s operations were not restricted to Boko Haram and ISWAP but also targeted kidnappers and other armed criminal groups threatening the lives and security of Nigerians.

“Our operations are not limited to Boko Haram or ISWAP. They also target kidnappers and other criminal elements who take up arms against innocent citizens,” Uba said.

He warned that individuals involved in criminal activities would either be killed through lawful military operations or brought to justice

“Anyone involved in criminal activities that threaten the lives and security of Nigerians will either be eliminated through lawful military operations or brought to justice,” he said.

On reports of insurgents moving into parts of the country where they were previously less active, Uba described the development as evidence of the military operations but said the Armed Forces were not taking the situation lightly.

He said the military was identifying locations where the insurgents might have relocated to prevent them from establishing new bases.

“The fact that some of them are leaving their former locations is a testimony to the successes of our operations. However, I assure you that we are not taking the situation lightly,” he said.