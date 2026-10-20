Nigeria Greater Than Any Political Party, Jonathan Tells Politicians

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerian politicians to place national interest above party loyalty and sectional interests, warning that ethnic, religious and regional divisions continue to hinder the country’s political development.

Jonathan made the call on Tuesday at the fifth National Conference of the Forum of Former Deputy Governors of Nigeria in Abuja, where he stressed the need for national unity, stronger democratic institutions and improved governance.

Represented by former Adamawa State Deputy Governor Bala Ngilari, Jonathan said politicians must embrace competence, integrity and inclusion in their pursuit of national development.

“One major obstacle to Nigeria’s political development is division along ethnic, religious and regional lines. We must rise above these differences and promote politics founded on competence, integrity, inclusion and national interest,” he said.

“Nigeria must always be greater than any political party, individual or sectional interest.”

Jonathan, who served as deputy governor and governor of Bayelsa State before becoming vice-president and president, said his experience in public office had reinforced the importance of consultation, teamwork and strong institutions.

He urged former deputy governors to maintain cordial relationships with serving governors, mentor younger politicians and discourage divisive political practices.

He also reminded former public office holders that political positions were temporary, but their decisions could shape the future of generations. He called on them to guide emerging leaders on integrity, accountability and responsible leadership.

The former president expressed optimism about Nigeria’s future, citing the resilience and creativity of its people, particularly young Nigerians. However, he stressed the need to create opportunities for them to work, innovate and prosper.

Meanwhile, former Kano State Governor and immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, called on Nigerians to embrace their diversity and strengthen national identity.

Ganduje traced Nigeria’s challenges with national integration to its colonial history, while acknowledging the contributions of First Republic politicians to the struggle for independence.

He said some nationalist leaders later adopted ethnic-based political positions, with parties largely organised along ethnic lines after independence.

Ganduje urged Nigerians to learn from the country’s political history and turn their diversity into an asset rather than a source of division.

He also expressed concern about the strength of democratic institutions, including the judiciary, and questioned how meaningful judicial reform could be achieved.

The former governor criticised the lack of continuity between successive administrations, noting that disagreements between outgoing and incoming governors often resulted in the abandonment or reversal of projects.

He said the situation sometimes occurred even when both governors belonged to the same political party, undermining development and the effective delivery of public services.

Ganduje also called for greater recognition of deputy governors’ contributions to governance, arguing that they should not be regarded merely as substitutes for state governors.

In his address, former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said the growing disconnect between government policies and citizens’ daily experiences had weakened public trust.

Okowa said nation-building required a social contract founded on accountability, inclusion and shared responsibility.

He added that many Nigerians felt alienated because their expectations and aspirations were not being adequately met.