No Nigerian Politicians Should Ever Be Addressed As ‘His Or Her Excellency’ – Sowore

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has said Nigerians should stop using the “His” or “Her Excellency” title to address politicians.

Naija News reports that Sowore, in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Tuesday, claimed that Nigerian politicians have not earned the ‘Excellency’ title.

According to Sowore, there is nothing excellent about decades of corruption, darkness, broken hospitals, failed governance and poverty.

He said, “No Nigerian politician should ever again be addressed as His Excellency or Her Excellency. They don’t earn it.

“There is nothing excellent about decades of corruption, poverty, insecurity, darkness, broken hospitals, collapsing schools, and failed governance.”

Meanwhile, Sowore recently accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of tracking his vehicle and movements in Rivers State.

The politician and publisher, in a post on his 𝕏 account on Tuesday, said he and his team found an electronic tracking device attached underneath their security vehicle.

According to him, they made the discovery after noticing strange movements and decided to switch vehicles.

Sowore alleged that the DSS had been tracking his movements since he arrived in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for the Nigerian Bar Association Annual General Conference.

According to him, the DSS are scared.