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No Nigerian Politicians Should Ever Be Addressed As ‘His Or Her Excellency’ – Sowore

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore

Key Takeaways

  • AAC presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, urged Nigerians to stop calling politicians “His Excellency” or “Her Excellency”, saying they have not earned it.
  • Sowore blamed decades of corruption, poverty, insecurity, darkness, broken hospitals, collapsing schools and failed governance, insisting there is nothing excellent in such records.
  • Sowore also accused the DSS of tracking him in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, after his team found an electronic device under their security vehicle.

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has said Nigerians should stop using the “His” or “Her Excellency” title to address politicians.

Naija News reports that Sowore, in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Tuesday, claimed that Nigerian politicians have not earned the ‘Excellency’ title.

According to Sowore, there is nothing excellent about decades of corruption, darkness, broken hospitals, failed governance and poverty.

He said, “No Nigerian politician should ever again be addressed as His Excellency or Her Excellency. They don’t earn it.

“There is nothing excellent about decades of corruption, poverty, insecurity, darkness, broken hospitals, collapsing schools, and failed governance.” 

Meanwhile, Sowore recently accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of tracking his vehicle and movements in Rivers State.

The politician and publisher, in a post on his 𝕏 account on Tuesday, said he and his team found an electronic tracking device attached underneath their security vehicle.

According to him, they made the discovery after noticing strange movements and decided to switch vehicles.

Sowore alleged that the DSS had been tracking his movements since he arrived in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for the Nigerian Bar Association Annual General Conference.

According to him, the DSS are scared.

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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