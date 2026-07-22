2027: Ganduje Questions Peter Obi, Kwankwaso’s Records

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has dismissed the prospects of a reported Peter Obi-Rabiu Kwankwaso presidential ticket under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Ganduje, a former Kano State Governor, declared that such an alliance would fail to gain support in Kano State ahead of the 2027 general election.

Naija News understands that he made the remarks while speaking with journalists on Tuesday, arguing that both politicians lacked the political record and governance credentials needed to convince voters in the state.

“I don’t think Peter Obi and Kwankwaso’s ticket will succeed in Kano. It will not succeed. In fact, it is dead on arrival,” he said.

The former APC chairman questioned Obi’s performance during his tenure as governor of Anambra State, saying it did not demonstrate the leadership qualities required to govern Nigeria.

“Because Peter Obi was a governor in the South-East geopolitical zone, a governor in Anambra State. What did he do as a governor? What legacy did he leave as a governor?” Ganduje asked.

“And from that, what other responsibility in governance did he hold that he made a mark to the extent that we believe he will be able to manage this country effectively and efficiently?”

Ganduje also criticised the political career of former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, noting that he was unable to secure two consecutive terms in office.

“Kwankwaso too, he was a governor of Kano State. He was not able to be a governor back-to-back,” he said.

He contrasted Kwankwaso’s record with those of former Governor Ibrahim Shekarau and himself, both of whom served two consecutive terms.

“So far, the two other governors in Kano were able to win elections back-to-back. Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau was able to spend eight years straight. Myself, I was able to spend eight years straight.

“But he was not able, after the first term, he was not able to make it until after eight years, then he was able to come back.”

Ganduje further argued that Kwankwaso had not left behind a legacy capable of persuading Nigerians that he would perform effectively in national office.

“So I don’t think, even in Kano, what legacy specifically can you say that he has left in Kano that will convince the people of Kano, will convince the people of Nigeria that he will be a successful vice-president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria?” he said.

“I think that, as I earlier said, is dead on arrival.”